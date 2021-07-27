Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Celestica stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. 36,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,647. Celestica has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.71.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.