Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 1,255.6% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:CPAC opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.0552 per share. This represents a yield of 13.37%. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 610.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

