Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 1,191.1% from the June 30th total of 88,300 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cemtrex by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 122,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CETX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.20. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 20.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

