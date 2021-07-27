Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.30 billion-$125.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.76 billion.Centene also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

CNC traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $69.84. 265,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.38.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

