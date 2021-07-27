Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of CJPRY stock remained flat at $$14.75 on Tuesday. 44,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,421. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

