Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 17th.

CNA opened at GBX 47.69 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 68.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78).

In other Centrica news, insider Carol Arrowsmith purchased 49,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,643 ($32,196.24). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,844 shares of company stock worth $2,494,132.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

