Century Casinos Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 801 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,383% compared to the typical volume of 54 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after buying an additional 653,596 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 658.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 513,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 164,296 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 132,653 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

