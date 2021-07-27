CGI (GIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GIB opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

