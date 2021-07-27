CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIB. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

CGI stock opened at $91.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.55. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,360,000 after buying an additional 83,330 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of CGI by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.