Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) & ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Financial Comparison

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ChromaDex and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChromaDex currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.05%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChromaDex and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $59.26 million 10.91 -$19.92 million ($0.33) -28.85 Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.23 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChromaDex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -35.92% -84.50% -45.84% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Risk & Volatility

ChromaDex has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChromaDex beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and IMMULINA, a Braun-type lipoproteins, including spirulina extracts and active compounds, which are used to support human immune function. It also offers analytical reference standards and services comprising supply of products to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety ecommerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

