Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$13.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1,880.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.28. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$9.40 and a one year high of C$13.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

