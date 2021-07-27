Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.23.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

