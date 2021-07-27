Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHKP opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.23.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

