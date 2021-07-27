Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.23.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

