Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 541 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

PSX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. 14,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.61. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.