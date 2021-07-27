Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $117.55. 32,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,657. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.