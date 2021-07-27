Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $3.77 on Tuesday, hitting $327.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,201. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.29. The company has a market capitalization of $348.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

