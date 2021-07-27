Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,281 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,331,470 shares of company stock worth $775,917,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.18. The stock had a trading volume of 209,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,570,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

