Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.73. 9,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,945. The company has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

