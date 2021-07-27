Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $15,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.