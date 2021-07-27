China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Update

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

China Gas stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.12. China Gas has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $109.63.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

