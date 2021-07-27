Chindata Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,152 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the typical volume of 685 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Chindata Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chindata Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,319 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CD stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 25,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,514. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

