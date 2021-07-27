Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,668.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,747.27.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

CMG stock traded up $28.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,835.12. 258,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,638. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,110.30 and a one year high of $1,841.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,473.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

