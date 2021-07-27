Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4,585.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 117,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,541,000 after buying an additional 114,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 123.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 294,178 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $168.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.