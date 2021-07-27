CIBC Increases Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to C$15.25

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PPRQF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $11.55 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

