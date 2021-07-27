Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $428,000 in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $33,871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,420,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,980,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,000,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.