Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Lowers Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 75,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

