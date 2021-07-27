Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $196.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.43.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

