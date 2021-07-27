Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 1,226 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 280,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.26. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

