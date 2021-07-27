Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 209 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 134,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $5,125,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 189.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.31. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.07 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

