Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $577.78 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $660.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $542.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

