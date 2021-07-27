Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 636 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after purchasing an additional 503,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $114,687,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.79.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.