Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.21 and a 52-week high of $234.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

