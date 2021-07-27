Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 12,080 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

