Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 7,812 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth $37,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $32,089,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Spire by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 144,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $9,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of SR opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

