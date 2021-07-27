Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 59,884 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.99% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMO opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

