Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.59 Million in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 86,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 314,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

KREF stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. Equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

