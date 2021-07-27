Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 12,032 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,032 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.50%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.