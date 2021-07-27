Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 135,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,658. The firm has a market cap of $749.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.78. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.48.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $285.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 83.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,515,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

