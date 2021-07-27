Citigroup Inc. Has $53,000 Stock Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GAN were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 33.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 408,919 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the first quarter worth $4,663,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 66.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 594,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 237,353 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 235,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 940,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares during the period. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAN stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $669.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.04. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

