Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

