Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,727 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AxoGen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $817.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. Analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

