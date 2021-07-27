Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,636 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.23. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.