Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 72.8% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $184,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.