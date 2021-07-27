Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CBTX were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBTX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CBTX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CBTX by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CBTX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CBTX by 524.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 53,503 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBTX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

CBTX opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.05. CBTX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $671.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. CBTX had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.