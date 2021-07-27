Citigroup Upgrades Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.14.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS stock opened at $153.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $97.31 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.