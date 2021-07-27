Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

Shares of CZWI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.