Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%.
Shares of CZWI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $14.81.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
