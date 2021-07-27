City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%.

CIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 11.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. 11,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $560.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

