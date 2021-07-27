Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Get Clearfield alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLFD. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Clearfield stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.25 million, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.96. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 over the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.