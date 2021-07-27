Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 128,153 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,153 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $48,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after buying an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $23,657,000. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,504,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.47. 9,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

